What's new

German toilet paper industry bankrupt because of proxy war between China (world's most populous country) and America (world's third populous country)

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
23,865
-54
11,494
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566811650476257280





@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc @Hamartia Antidote @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @nahtanbob
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Not my war! Angry Ukrainian young men fight back against military drafters. Many escape to Russia as refugees or go to the West.
Replies
4
Views
188
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
France (where Napoleon is from) and Germany (where Hitler is from) which are the masters of EU announced no VISA ban on Russian civilians
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
1K
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Civilians in Italy protest because of reduction in standard of living caused by the first forever war in human history
Replies
0
Views
124
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia rebuilds Donbas and Kherson which had been neglected by Kiev since 1991 resulting in loss of population by 20% up until 2022
Replies
0
Views
291
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Another American soldier has been KIA during the Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
298
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom