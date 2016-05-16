What's new

German police storm Berlin mosque

Dai Toruko

Dai Toruko

German police stormed the Mevlana Mosque in Berlin on Wednesday as part of an investigation into suspected fraud over a Covid-19 subsidy programme. The mosque rejected the allegation and criticised the way police conducted the search. "(The raid) lasted for six hours as if a murder had taken place here or as if this is a breeding ground for terrorism. We never ever deserved such treatment," said Idris Kahraman, chairperson of the Berlin Mevlana Mosque Foundation.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Imran Khan said:
good job german police :P dont give money to these mullahs they will use it to kill you
This is not against Mullahs. They will come for every colored person.

I was today at a grocery store. A white elderly lady and another white person from Eastern Europe were quarreling about something insignificant. Guess what the white old Karen said to the Eastern European lady in the presence of so many people. Go back to your country. Other whites standing around her echoed the same sentiments. Now this was white vs white.

You know what would have happened if this quarrel took place between a colored person and white old Karen? It would have ended on nastier note I can assure you.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Areesh said:
وہ تو مارکسسٹ بلوچ علیحدگی پسندوں نے بھی بہت مارے ہیں
تو ہم نے کب کسی دہشت گرد گروہ کی حمایت کی ؟ ہر وہ انسان اور گروہ جس نے تشدد کا راستہ اپنایا قانون توڑا ظلم کیا وہ میرے لیے قابل مذمت ہے چاہے وہ کوئی بھی ہو ۔ میں سیاسی مذہبی اور لسانی گروہ بندی سے آزاد ہوں ۔
Dalit said:
This is not against Mullahs. They will come for every colored person.

I was today at a grocery store. A white elderly lady and another white person from Eastern Europe were quarreling about something insignificant. Guess what the white old Karen said to the Eastern European lady in the presence of so many people. Go back to your country. Other whites standing around her echoed the same sentiments. Now this was white vs white.

You know what would have happened if this quarrel took place between a colored person and white old Karen? It would have ended on nastier note I can assure you.
sir i think they should keep tight grip or religious groups .
 
