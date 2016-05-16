German police storm Berlin mosque

This is not against Mullahs. They will come for every colored person.



I was today at a grocery store. A white elderly lady and another white person from Eastern Europe were quarreling about something insignificant. Guess what the white old Karen said to the Eastern European lady in the presence of so many people. Go back to your country. Other whites standing around her echoed the same sentiments. Now this was white vs white.



You know what would have happened if this quarrel took place between a colored person and white old Karen? It would have ended on nastier note I can assure you.