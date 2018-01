The German police stoped at tuesday a convoi of 6 US Army M109 selfpropelled howitzer transported by polnish trucks on the A4 near Bautzen. A police patrol saw that the trucks were wrongly loaded and stoped the convoi... during routine check they realized that they missed important transport papers and that the trucks were massivly overloaded and not fit for the task of transporting such heavy military equipment. The police did not allowed the trucks to continue its journey. Since Tuesday the tanks and trucks are parked on a Autobahn rest area. yesterday the tanks were still there.... the police does not allow to continue the transport till all papers are correctly with the transport and the tanks are loaed on trucks and trailers fit for the task...seriously the US Army allowed such a transport? nothing at the tracks which stops sliding on the trailer...Germans secret plan to stop a invasion.... police and transport rules