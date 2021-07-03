German Parliament Approves Budget For The Development Of Many Naval Programs

On June 23, 2021, the German Parliament - Bundestag - approved a defense budget of approximately €50.3 billion for 2022, described as historic by Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. This approval has made it possible to proceed with numerous naval programs.

“For me it is clear: The defense budget is a welfare budget! It is the ‘budget for life in peace and freedom’. It secures the rights of future generations.”

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German MoD. Click to expand...

Length

130 Meters 170 Meters Width

19 Meters 24 Meters Draft

8 Meters 8 Meters Speed

16 Knots 20 Knots Displacement

14.200 Tons > 20.000 Tons Fuel capacity 11.500 Tons 15.000 Tons Container stations

2 20 Crew

42 42