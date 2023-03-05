What's new

German Naval Buildup?

Are we witnessing a rearmament drive in Europe and Japan?. Poland is trying to go to a level of 300,000 troops and 1500 modern tanks. The Japanese are also trying to build up to 270,000 troops.

But in Germany, they look to be building up their navy. The post-Cold War period seems to be truly over. Does this mean the standard and consumer consumption of living in Europe is about to drop as more will be diverted to military spending?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632340359341645824
 
FuturePAF said:
Are we witnessing a rearmament drive in Europe and Japan?. Poland is trying to go to a level of 300,000 troops and 1500 modern tanks. The Japanese are also trying to build up to 270,000 troops.

But in Germany, they look to be building up their navy. The post-Cold War period seems to be truly over. Does this mean the standard and consumer consumption of living in Europe is about to drop as more will be diverted to military spending?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632340359341645824
About bloody time Germany started to pull its weight ..
 
Get Ya Wig Split said:
Are we witnessing a rearmament drive in Europe and Japan?. Poland is trying to go to a level of 300,000 troops and 1500 modern tanks. The Japanese are also trying to build up to 270,000 troops.

But in Germany, they look to be building up their navy. The post-Cold War period seems to be truly over. Does this mean the standard and consumer consumption of living in Europe is about to drop as more will be diverted to military spending?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632340359341645824
Meh, not impressed. Italy is the real deal!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628393442702200833

Ali_Baba said:
About bloody time Germany started to pull its weight ..
But where is their AOR? Is the Germany military being built up to be deployed outside of Europe; is it part of a move towards a large Cold War style effort, or just filling a backlog of capabilities?
 
where are the high tonnage DDG and CG like the Atago and Maya Class?

where is the flat deck fleet like Izumi and Hyuga class

Germans should be ashamed of themselves considering their industrial strength

few more FFG wont make any difference
 
I am waiting to see will they increase the size of German Army. Right now, it's hardly 70000. If they double it, then I would believe they are serious.
 

