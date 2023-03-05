German Naval Buildup?

Are we witnessing a rearmament drive in Europe and Japan?. Poland is trying to go to a level of 300,000 troops and 1500 modern tanks. The Japanese are also trying to build up to 270,000 troops.But in Germany, they look to be building up their navy. The post-Cold War period seems to be truly over. Does this mean the standard and consumer consumption of living in Europe is about to drop as more will be diverted to military spending?