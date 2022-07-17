German Lufwaffa Orders 35 F 35 Fighter jets with option of 15 more

Super Falcon
BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) said on Wednesday it could deliver first F-35 fighter jets to Germany in 2026 and expects more orders for the aircraft in Europe as Greece and the Czech Republic have expressed significant interest.
"You'll hear more about it soon," J.R. McDonald, the vice president of F-35 business development at Lockheed Martin, told journalists at a news conference at the ILA Berlin Air Show trade fair.
As per some US senators Germany can replace Turkey as a partner in programme plans are Turkish F 35 wing plants to be shifted in Germany as Germany already have industrial muscle to carry out operations of F 35 wings manufacturing further
Lufwaffa already ordered F 18 from USA
