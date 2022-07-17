What's new

German Lufwaffa Orders 35 F 35 Fighter jets with option of 15 more

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) said on Wednesday it could deliver first F-35 fighter jets to Germany in 2026 and expects more orders for the aircraft in Europe as Greece and the Czech Republic have expressed significant interest.

"You'll hear more about it soon," J.R. McDonald, the vice president of F-35 business development at Lockheed Martin, told journalists at a news conference at the ILA Berlin Air Show trade fair.


As per some US senators Germany can replace Turkey as a partner in programme plans are Turkish F 35 wing plants to be shifted in Germany as Germany already have industrial muscle to carry out operations of F 35 wings manufacturing further

Lufwaffa already ordered F 18 from USA
 
Hack-Hook said:
I wonder who is supposed to buy eurofighter then ?
Click to expand...
No one, with the kinds of political strings they attach. And without more sales of the Eurofighter, funding for the tempest project will probably slow.

They may be able to get Turkey if they give Turkey ToT on the Rolls Royce EF200 Engines.

BHAN85 said:
I dont see the point of buy expensive flying killing machines that can be remotely hacked by USA.
Click to expand...
The Germans need a platform to carry the B-61 once the tornados retire. The Stealth features of the F-35 make it an ideal candidate and gives German industry a platform to catch-up to as it hopes to create another platform with its European partners to sell to the GCC and provide jobs for the next 20-30 years.
 

