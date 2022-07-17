German Lufwaffa Orders 35 F 35 Fighter jets with option of 15 more

Hack-Hook said: I wonder who is supposed to buy eurofighter then ? Click to expand...

BHAN85 said: I dont see the point of buy expensive flying killing machines that can be remotely hacked by USA.

No one, with the kinds of political strings they attach. And without more sales of the Eurofighter, funding for the tempest project will probably slow.They may be able to get Turkey if they give Turkey ToT on the Rolls Royce EF200 Engines.The Germans need a platform to carry the B-61 once the tornados retire. The Stealth features of the F-35 make it an ideal candidate and gives German industry a platform to catch-up to as it hopes to create another platform with its European partners to sell to the GCC and provide jobs for the next 20-30 years.