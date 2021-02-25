Muhammed45
The Hamburg customs investigations office displays some of the cocaine found in over 1,700 tins of wall filler, after German authorities seized over 16 tonnes of cocaine in the northern port city of Hamburg, Germany, on February 24, 2020. © Cathrin Mueller, Reuters
Investigators have seized 23 tonnes of cocaine in a record haul of the drug in Europe, with a street value of billions of euros, German customs said Wednesday.
German investigators seize 23 tonnes of cocaine in record European haul
Investigators have seized 23 tonnes of cocaine in a record haul of the drug in Europe, with a street value of billions of euros, German customs said Wednesday.
