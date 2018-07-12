German Interior Ministry bans biker gang Osmanen Germania BC

Battling the bikers: The struggle against organized crime in Germany

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer outlawed biker group Osmanen Germania BC (Germania Ottomans) on Tuesday, banning them from all activity."The club presents a serious danger for individual legally protected rights and for the general public," the ministry said in a statement.The announcement came as police carried out raids on Osmanen Germania in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate, Baden Württemberg, Bavaria and Hesse. Authorities estimate the group has 300 members across the country.Seehofer said the ban, which affects 16 club chapters, was part of a state and federal crackdown on organized crime."And of course that applies to biker groups like the Osmanen Germania, whose members commit serious offenses," the minister said."Those who flout the rule of law shouldn't expect any leniency from us."