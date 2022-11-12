What's new

German Inflation Hits Highest Level in over 70 Years

German Inflation Hits Highest Level in over 70 Years​

  November, 12, 2022

Germany's annual inflation rate accelerated in October, hitting the highest reading since December 1951, according to final data released by the German statistics office on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 10.4% in October on year measured by national standards, up from 10.0% in September, the statistics office Destatis said, confirming its preliminary figures, MarketWatch reported.

"The main causes of high inflation continue to be enormous price increases for energy products, but prices are also increasing for many other goods and services," Destatis President Georg Thiel said. "Rising food prices are now particularly noticeable for private households," he said.

Consumer prices rose 11.6% on the year by European Union harmonized standards, up from 10.9% in September, Destatis said, also confirming its first estimate.

