German industry would collapse without Russian gas

April 2, 2022

German-industry-would-collapse-without-Russian-gas-%E2%80%93-association-%E2%80%94-780x405.jpg


Federal of German Industries’ head has urged against an embargo of Russian gas

The backbone of the German economy – its industry – could “collapse” should Berlin decide to impose an embargo on Russian gas, the president of the country’s industry association has warned.

The president of Federation of German Industries, SiegfriedRusswurm, clashed with others who called for an immediate phasingout of Russian gaz while appearing on Maybrit Illner’s political talk show. Russwurm argued that an embargo would have far-reaching consequences, extending beyond the immediate phasing out of Russian gas. “speed limit” on highways and “recession and unemployment,” as the host suggested.
Russia gas would not be available without it. “virtual breakdown of our industrial networks,” the head of the BDI forecast. He stated that the BDI forecast was currently unable to give an exact figure on how much the German average would lose.

We are talking about a completely different kind of collapse of our industry,” Russwurm said, adding that Germany could witness the end of that very industry. “so proud of for seeing us through the Covid pandemic.”

The BDI president also took issue with a ‘Fridays for Future’ activist’s call to move away from gas altogether, and embrace renewables instead of becoming “dependent on some other autocrat, who there is no lack of around the globe.” According to Russwurm, gas is an “extremely efficient energy source, including in terms of climate.” Head of Federation of German Industries stated that Germany’s earlier approval of a plan to eliminate coal was based only on the assumption of sufficient natural gas.

Several guests claimed it was immoral to finance the event. “Putin’s war” in Ukraine, Russwurm, in contrast, opined that by buying Russian gas, Germany was merely funding the regime in Russia, but not its military campaign directly.

Russwurm stated that Berlin should be ready for anything, even Moscow. “turning off gas,” but called into question whether precipitating this was a good idea for Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday ordering countries to begin paying in rubles for Russian gas starting April 1st if they have placed sanctions on Moscow. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, warned that failure would result in no supplies of gas as Russia will not distribute it. “free of charge.”

Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, and Robert Habeck (the German economy minister) made clear on that same day that Paris and Berlin were not to be. “blackmailed” by Moscow, and refused ruble payments citing the terms of existing gas contracts.

Since the start of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, Moscow has been slapped with a slew of unprecedented economic sanctions. The US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan and the whole of the EU targeted, among other things, Russia’s central bank’s assets, some of the country’s major commercial banks, and entire industries. Russia has promised to respond with its own countermeasures.

Boycott of Russian gas and oil ‘could cause mass poverty in Germany’​


5000.jpg


German economic and energy minister Robert Habeck gives press conference. Photograph: Michael Kappeler/AP

Philip Oltermann in Berlin

Mon 14 Mar 2022 09.51 EDTLast modified on Mon 14 Mar 2022 13.37 EDT

Germany has warned that an immediate boycott of Russian gas and oil supplies could hurt its own population more than Vladimir Putin, bringing mass unemployment and poverty.
“If we flip a switch immediately, there will be supply shortages, even supply stops in Germany,” the economic and energy minister Robert Habeck told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday, as Europe’s largest economy intensely searches to diversify its energy supplies in the medium term.

The Green party politician predicted “mass unemployment, poverty, people who can’t heat their homes, people who run out of petrol” if his country stopped using Russian oil and gas.

Few other western economies are as dependent on Russian energy as Germany: 55% of the natural gas, 52% of the coal and 34% of mineral oil used in the country comes from Russia, for which it pays hundreds of millions of euros daily, financially supporting the war machine currently devastating Ukraine.

Habeck said his government was working hard to ensure Germany would be in a position to give up Russian coal by the summer, and to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year, but that a short-term ban on Russian gas could leave his country exposed.

“With coal, oil and even gas we are step by step in the process of making ourselves independent”, the former Green party co-leader said. “But we can’t do it in an instant. That’s bitter, and it’s not a nice thing morally to confess to, but we can’t do it yet.”

The US, which imported roughly 8% of its crude oil needs from Russia in 2021, announced a ban on Russian oil with immediate effect last week, while the UK announced it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has u-turned on a number of foreign policy red lines, consenting to deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine, supporting cutting Russia off from the Swift payment system, and freezing the completed but not yet functional Nord Stream 2 pipeline underneath the Baltic Sea.

But the centre-left leader has said his hands are tied when it comes to banning Russian energy. “Currently there is no other way to secure Europe’s supply with energy to generate heat, for mobility, for power supply and for industry,” Scholz said last week.

Depending on the predictions of various thinktanks and economic institutes, an immediate stop in Russian gas deliveries could shrink Germany’s GDP by as little as 0.1 or as much as 5.2 percentage points.

In an open letter, a number of prominent German scientists, writers and activists have urged the government to take the bold step of cutting itself loose from Russian energy. The Christian Democratic Union party of the former chancellor Angela Merkel has proposed shutting down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while allowing gas imports via other routes.

Germany’s left-liberal government, meanwhile, is trying to buy time in order to fill up its gas reserves, which were undersupplied by Russian energy companies last year and are largely depleted at the end of the winter.

In its search for alternative sources of energy, short-term solutions are also hard to come by. Simplifying the process whereby new wind and solar farms are to be authorised was one of the promises of the “traffic light” government’s coalition deal, but construction alone will take time.

Building port terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG), as Germany has now vowed to do in the towns of Brunsbüttel und Wilhelmshaven, usually takes at least five years.

“Can’t do is a highly problematic statement”, energy expert Claudia Kemfert told ARD. “Because the likely challenge we are facing is that we have no choice but to can do”.

