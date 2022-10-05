German Imports Beat Expectations in August on China Bump​

beijingwalker
German Imports Beat Expectations in August on China BumpBy Reuters
Oct. 5, 2022, at 2:23 a.m
BERLIN (Reuters) - German imports grew more than expected in August, up 3.4%, while exports also increased slightly more than expected, rising 1.6%, according to Federal Statistical Office data on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month rise in both exports as well as imports of 1.1%.
Most imports came from China in August, with goods to the value of 15.4 billion euros ($15.35 billion) coming from there, an increase of 2.2% compared with the previous month.
Germany had a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of 1.2 billion euros ($1.20 billion), the office reported, far less than a forecast surplus of 4 billion euros.
The statistics office publishes a detailed table with more economic data.
($1 = 1.0032 euros)