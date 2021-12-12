Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Americas
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
German Heritage in the USA | Feli from Germany
Thread starter
Hamartia Antidote
Start date
32 minutes ago
Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
25,578
24
17,942
Country
Location
32 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
T
India Must Help ASEAN Break Out Of China’s Economic Stranglehold
Latest: tower9
A moment ago
World Affairs
Let's Track: Imran Khan's Rs 1.1 Trillion Karachi Package.
Latest: PaklovesTurkiye
A moment ago
Pakistani Siasat
B
Former Army Chief General Aziz’s US visa cancelled
Latest: bluesky
5 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
MQM's APC: In rare move, PML-N and PTI join forces to oppose Sindh local govt act
Latest: Mentee
7 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan Army - AIR DEFENCE CORPS - Formation, Structure, Weapons
Latest: Shah_Deu
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan Army - AIR DEFENCE CORPS - Formation, Structure, Weapons
Latest: Shah_Deu
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and Subcommittee on US Air Force in Pakistan
Latest: ARMalik
24 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
TTP refuses to extend ceasefire with government
Latest: akramishaqkhan
25 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Hangor Class Submarine Project | Updates & Discussions
Latest: The SC
Today at 10:14 AM
Pakistan Navy
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: untitled
Today at 10:04 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Let's Track: Imran Khan's Rs 1.1 Trillion Karachi Package.
Latest: PaklovesTurkiye
A moment ago
Pakistani Siasat
MQM's APC: In rare move, PML-N and PTI join forces to oppose Sindh local govt act
Latest: Mentee
7 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Green Peoples Movement Press Release on Zabihullah Mujahid's statement about non Islamic Pakistani System
Latest: Pandora
22 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Is this true. This is frightening.
Latest: Vapnope
Today at 10:28 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
P
Afghan Taliban reject TTP claim of being a 'branch of IEA'
Latest: pakpride00090
Today at 9:48 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
Secret Recording of Hitler's Normal Voice | The Hitler-Mannerheim Recording
Latest: PaklovesTurkiye
Today at 10:21 AM
Military History & Tactics
P
Brazil’s Nuclear-Powered Submarine Project SN-BR Making Progress
Latest: Paul2
Today at 8:39 AM
Naval Warfare
NASA chief Bill Nelson 300 UFO sightings and ET life
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
Today at 4:49 AM
Military Forum
IAF Helicopter Crash, A Case of CFIT or Nose Dive !
Latest: Trailer23
Today at 12:55 AM
Military Forum
The Greatest Fighter Jets
Latest: Trailer23
Today at 12:24 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
B
Former Army Chief General Aziz’s US visa cancelled
Latest: bluesky
5 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Turkish Armed Forces ( HD Photos and Videos )
Latest: MMM-E
16 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
T
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: TheImmortal
19 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Roketsan KaraOK anti-tank missile to be inducted in Turkish army in 2021
Latest: MMM-E
35 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
Pakistan: We do not recognize something called the Polisario, and we will strengthen military industry projects with Morocco
Latest: Muhammed45
50 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Americas
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom