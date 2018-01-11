What's new

German exports rise in February, lifted by surging China trade

German exports rise in February, lifted by surging China trade
By Reuters Staff
APRIL 9, 2021


FILE PHOTO: Cars intended for export wait at the port for loading, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Bremerhaven, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer


BERLIN (Reuters) - German exports rose in February, boosted by surging trade with China in a fresh sign that factories are busy in Europe’s largest economy despite an expected pandemic-related drop in overall output in the first quarter.

Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 0.9% on the month after an upwardly revised rise of 1.6% in January, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. Imports rose 3.6% after falling 3.5% in the prior month.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a 1.0% increase in exports and a 2.4% rise in imports. The trade surplus shrank to 19.1 billion euros. On the year, exports to China increased by 25.7%.

Separate data released on Friday showed industrial output in February fell by 1.6%. A Reuters poll had pointed to a rise of 1.5%.

German exports rise in February, lifted by China trade

German exports rose in February, boosted by surging trade with China in a fresh sign that factories are busy in Europe's largest economy despite an expected pandemic-related drop in overall output in the first quarter.
