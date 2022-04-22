What's new

German EU Official Uses Racist Rhetoric Claiming Russians Don’t Value Life

obj 705A

obj 705A

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2019
1,041
0
2,184
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq

German EU Official Uses Racist Rhetoric Claiming Russians Don’t Value Life​


A European Union official has used racist rhetoric to dehumanize Russians, claiming they don’t value human life, and are therefore not Europeans.

The fact that the EU official is German is also eyebrow-raising, considering the country’s fascist history and genocidal attacks on Russians.

Florence Gaub is deputy director of the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS), which describes itself as “the Union’s agency dealing with the analysis of foreign, security and defence policy issues.”

Gaub has also served as a researcher at the NATO Defense College, and has taught at numerous prestigious European universities. She currently works with the World Economic Forum (WEF), a corporate-backed neoliberal lobby group.

On April 12, Gaub was invited on to Germany’s state media outlet ZDF, to discuss the Ukraine war on its top news program Heute, hosted by prominent journalist Markus Lanz.

She used this large platform to launch a racist rant essentially claiming that the Russian people are uncivilized non-Europeans who don’t care about human life.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514870002230382597

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514877557568638976

multipolarista.com

German EU official uses racist rhetoric claiming Russians don't value life - Multipolarista

A German EU official claimed Russians are not Europeans and don't value human life, echoing a centuries-old colonialist talking point used to justify genocide of Indigenous peoples, US war on Vietnam, and Israeli occupation of Palestine.
multipolarista.com multipolarista.com

______________________________________
The last time Germans were talking about others being untermenschen, Germany payed dearly and lost vast territory.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,682
-1
10,325
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
obj 705A said:

German EU Official Uses Racist Rhetoric Claiming Russians Don’t Value Life​


A European Union official has used racist rhetoric to dehumanize Russians, claiming they don’t value human life, and are therefore not Europeans.

The fact that the EU official is German is also eyebrow-raising, considering the country’s fascist history and genocidal attacks on Russians.

Florence Gaub is deputy director of the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS), which describes itself as “the Union’s agency dealing with the analysis of foreign, security and defence policy issues.”

Gaub has also served as a researcher at the NATO Defense College, and has taught at numerous prestigious European universities. She currently works with the World Economic Forum (WEF), a corporate-backed neoliberal lobby group.

On April 12, Gaub was invited on to Germany’s state media outlet ZDF, to discuss the Ukraine war on its top news program Heute, hosted by prominent journalist Markus Lanz.

She used this large platform to launch a racist rant essentially claiming that the Russian people are uncivilized non-Europeans who don’t care about human life.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514870002230382597

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514877557568638976

multipolarista.com

German EU official uses racist rhetoric claiming Russians don't value life - Multipolarista

A German EU official claimed Russians are not Europeans and don't value human life, echoing a centuries-old colonialist talking point used to justify genocide of Indigenous peoples, US war on Vietnam, and Israeli occupation of Palestine.
multipolarista.com multipolarista.com

______________________________________
The last time Germans were talking about others being untermenschen, Germany payed dearly and lost vast territory.
Click to expand...



I have to say this gets better and better everyday.

Whereas that black kettle when you need it.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,126
16
12,948
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
obj 705A said:

German EU Official Uses Racist Rhetoric Claiming Russians Don’t Value Life​


A European Union official has used racist rhetoric to dehumanize Russians, claiming they don’t value human life, and are therefore not Europeans.

The fact that the EU official is German is also eyebrow-raising, considering the country’s fascist history and genocidal attacks on Russians.

Florence Gaub is deputy director of the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS), which describes itself as “the Union’s agency dealing with the analysis of foreign, security and defence policy issues.”

Gaub has also served as a researcher at the NATO Defense College, and has taught at numerous prestigious European universities. She currently works with the World Economic Forum (WEF), a corporate-backed neoliberal lobby group.

On April 12, Gaub was invited on to Germany’s state media outlet ZDF, to discuss the Ukraine war on its top news program Heute, hosted by prominent journalist Markus Lanz.

She used this large platform to launch a racist rant essentially claiming that the Russian people are uncivilized non-Europeans who don’t care about human life.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514870002230382597

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514877557568638976

multipolarista.com

German EU official uses racist rhetoric claiming Russians don't value life - Multipolarista

A German EU official claimed Russians are not Europeans and don't value human life, echoing a centuries-old colonialist talking point used to justify genocide of Indigenous peoples, US war on Vietnam, and Israeli occupation of Palestine.
multipolarista.com multipolarista.com

______________________________________
The last time Germans were talking about others being untermenschen, Germany payed dearly and lost vast territory.
Click to expand...
Gentleman like these can be found anywhere. So yeah this also includes Germany.
BTW in current situation, Germany is only suffering without any fault. Germany is paying everywhere and to everyone.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
6,974
20
8,119
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Supposedly Gonzalo Lira was arrested (a couple days ago) by the Ukrainians to spouting a Pro-Russian or more neutral point of view while living in or near Kharkiv.

Also, with Ukrainian integration into Europe, with it a vast fertile land and population decline, makes room for German companies to invest in; a Lebensraum. An opportunity at the cost of giving up cheap Russian energy
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Germany resists EU ban on Russian gas as bloc prepares new sanctions
Replies
12
Views
213
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Zelensky slams EU countries for 'earning their money in other people's blood' by refusing to veto Russian energy supplies
Replies
1
Views
343
sha ah
S
Zibago
Germany to halve imports of Russian oil by summer
Replies
1
Views
154
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
dBSPL
German companies delivered military usable goods to Russia in 2020 with a total value of €366 million
Replies
4
Views
410
Tshering22
Tshering22
The SC
Why Is Europe Balking at a Ban on Russian Energy?
Replies
4
Views
139
8888888888888
8

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom