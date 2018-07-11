/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

German envoy wins Pakistan over with tweets

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Devil Soul, Jul 11, 2018 at 1:43 PM.

  1. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:43 PM #1
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,893
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2010
    Ratings:
    +46 / 26,891 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    German envoy wins Pakistan over with tweets
    By News Desk
    Published: July 11, 2018
    SHARE TWEET EMAIL
    [​IMG]
    Martin Kobler's visit to the Jinnah Mausoleum. PHOTO: twitter/@KoblerinPAK

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]
    German Ambassador Martin Kobler continues to please Pakistanis through this tweets which are all praise for the country.

    Recently attending Shandur Polo festival in the country, Ambassador Kobler lauded that it was “one of the most spectacular sports event” he has ever seen. He further tweeted about the beautiful landscape and amazing atmosphere at the event and added that it has so much potential for tourism.

    [​IMG]
    PHOTO: twitter/@KoblerinPAK

    In the past, the German ambassador has also shared how much he loves to stop by on roadside cafes to try the local food. Also, it’s noteworthy that he goes an extra mile to tweet in Urdu.

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK



    مزیدار فالودہ! #پاکستان میں دوروں کے دوران مجھے مختلف جگہوں پر رکنا اور مقامی کھانے کھانے کا بہت شوق ہے. راہ کنارے ملنے والے کھانے کی چیزوں میں آپکو کیا پسند ہے؟

    7:05 AM - Jul 7, 2018


    [​IMG]
    PHOTO: twitter/@KoblerinPAK

    German ambassador visits CMH Silakot, meets victims of Indian firing

    On his social media, he even gives constructive input to Pakistan.

    Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK



    thank you @DrOmarZakhilwal for this very informative briefing also on the constructive role of #Pakistan in the Eid ceasefire!

    Dr Omar Zakhilwal

    ✔@DrOmarZakhilwal

    This morning was a pleasure to receive good friend @KoblerinPAK, German Ambassador for Pakistan, discussing issues of bilateral interest & importance including Afghan refugees, peace efforts and other related developments.

    [​IMG]
    11:02 AM - Jul 6, 2018 · Islamabad, Pakistan
    Like Pakistanis, he’s vested in the problems of the country as well:
    View image on Twitter
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK



    intense discussion on impact of climate change on security @JinnahInstitute! high time to address these problems! climate does not stop at borders!! it has to be addressed with all countries including india. @AdilNajam

    7:22 AM - Jul 6, 2018 · Islamabad, Pakistan
    He even came up with a solution on how to control the traffic problem in Karachi. In a tweet, he talked about his visit to Karachi’s city station and suggested that functional railway systems can help reduce traffic on highways.

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK



    .#کراچی سٹی سٹیشن میں چہل قدمی کی اور ریلوے کے ملازمین سے بات چیت کی.اچھی حالت کی ٹرینیں اور زبردست ریلوے کا نظام #پاکستان کے 210ملین لوگوں کے لئے اہم ہیں. جتنی زیادہ سامان اور لوگوں کی آمدورفت ٹرین کے ذریعے ہوگی، ہائیوے پر رش کم ہوگا. ماحول کے لیے بھی مفید ہے!

    7:16 PM - Jul 4, 2018 · Karachi, Pakistan
    [​IMG]
    Martin Kobler’s visit to the Jinnah Mausoleum. PHOTO: twitter/@KoblerinPAK

    Kobler acknowledged how essential a role the youth plays in the development of the state. He spoke highly of Model United Nations (MUN) participants he met in Karachi.
     
  2. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:44 PM #2
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,893
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2010
    Ratings:
    +46 / 26,891 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    View image on Twitter

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK





    look at these commited youngsters I met on the streets of #karachi! They take part in a model united nations project. I feel confident for pakistan's future with such young political activists!

    6:06 PM - Jul 3, 2018 · Karachi, Pakistan

    Ahead of the polls, he attended a discussion about holding free and fair elections.

    [​IMG][​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK





    discussion about holding free and fair elections! Visited care taker cm Fazal-ur-Rehman to speak about the challenges #sindh faces and illustrated the important work of the european union #election observation mission.

    7:17 AM - Jul 3, 2018 · Karachi, Pakistan

    Last but not the least, he won many hearts when he tried Karachi’s iconic Student Biryani.


    [​IMG][​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK





    delicious!! again followed your advice to try aloo biryani at famous student biryani in #karachi! what an aromatic, flavoursome rice! their motto well deserved "WOW-WHAT A TASTE!”

    4:54 PM - Jul 2, 2018 · Karachi, Pakistan






    Read more: Latest , News
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:47 PM #3
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Herr Kobler hat einen guten Job. Urlaub plus Arbeit in einem. Mehr braucht man eigentlich nicht und zwar das Biryani ist nicht komplett ohne die Soße.
     
  4. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:56 PM #4
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,314
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 9,118 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
  5. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:57 PM #5
    HariPrasad

    HariPrasad ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,449
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,078 / -13
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Very correct. If you meet such nice boys, ypu will always carry a good impression of the Nation. I wish more and more such boys in Pakistan so that Pakistan may have a great future ahead.
     
  6. Jul 11, 2018 at 2:16 PM #6
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,893
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2010
    Ratings:
    +46 / 26,891 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 0, Guests: 4)