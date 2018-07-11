German envoy wins Pakistan over with tweets By News Desk Published: July 11, 2018 SHARE TWEET EMAIL Martin Kobler's visit to the Jinnah Mausoleum. PHOTO: twitter/@KoblerinPAK German Ambassador Martin Kobler continues to please Pakistanis through this tweets which are all praise for the country. Recently attending Shandur Polo festival in the country, Ambassador Kobler lauded that it was “one of the most spectacular sports event” he has ever seen. He further tweeted about the beautiful landscape and amazing atmosphere at the event and added that it has so much potential for tourism. PHOTO: twitter/@KoblerinPAK In the past, the German ambassador has also shared how much he loves to stop by on roadside cafes to try the local food. Also, it’s noteworthy that he goes an extra mile to tweet in Urdu. Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK مزیدار فالودہ! #پاکستان میں دوروں کے دوران مجھے مختلف جگہوں پر رکنا اور مقامی کھانے کھانے کا بہت شوق ہے. راہ کنارے ملنے والے کھانے کی چیزوں میں آپکو کیا پسند ہے؟ 7:05 AM - Jul 7, 2018 3,512 604 people are talking about this PHOTO: twitter/@KoblerinPAK German ambassador visits CMH Silakot, meets victims of Indian firing On his social media, he even gives constructive input to Pakistan. Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK thank you @DrOmarZakhilwal for this very informative briefing also on the constructive role of #Pakistan in the Eid ceasefire! Dr Omar Zakhilwal ✔@DrOmarZakhilwal This morning was a pleasure to receive good friend @KoblerinPAK, German Ambassador for Pakistan, discussing issues of bilateral interest & importance including Afghan refugees, peace efforts and other related developments. 11:02 AM - Jul 6, 2018 · Islamabad, Pakistan 190 24 people are talking about this Like Pakistanis, he’s vested in the problems of the country as well: View image on Twitter Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK intense discussion on impact of climate change on security @JinnahInstitute! high time to address these problems! climate does not stop at borders!! it has to be addressed with all countries including india. @AdilNajam 7:22 AM - Jul 6, 2018 · Islamabad, Pakistan 365 63 people are talking about this He even came up with a solution on how to control the traffic problem in Karachi. In a tweet, he talked about his visit to Karachi’s city station and suggested that functional railway systems can help reduce traffic on highways. Martin Kobler@KoblerinPAK .#کراچی سٹی سٹیشن میں چہل قدمی کی اور ریلوے کے ملازمین سے بات چیت کی.اچھی حالت کی ٹرینیں اور زبردست ریلوے کا نظام #پاکستان کے 210ملین لوگوں کے لئے اہم ہیں. جتنی زیادہ سامان اور لوگوں کی آمدورفت ٹرین کے ذریعے ہوگی، ہائیوے پر رش کم ہوگا. ماحول کے لیے بھی مفید ہے! 7:16 PM - Jul 4, 2018 · Karachi, Pakistan 3,923 777 people are talking about this Martin Kobler’s visit to the Jinnah Mausoleum. PHOTO: twitter/@KoblerinPAK Kobler acknowledged how essential a role the youth plays in the development of the state. He spoke highly of Model United Nations (MUN) participants he met in Karachi.