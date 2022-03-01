What's new

German economy in freefall as locals face devastating price hikes - inflation explodes

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,109
-5
86,797
Country
China
Location
China
German economy in freefall as locals face devastating price hikes - inflation explodes
THE GERMAN economy is in freefall as locals around the country face devastating prices hikes due to inflation in Europe's largest economy.
By JAMES LEE
12:47, Mon, Feb 7, 2022 | UPDATED: 12:47, Mon, Feb 7, 2022


Suppliers across the nation are preparing to increase their prices. According to a survey by the IFO Institute in January, price expectations for the next quarter rose by 46 points.

Worryingly for German economists and consumers, the results of the survey point to a new high in inflation.

Timo Wollmershäuser, the head of IFO economic forecasts, said: “Companies are passing on the increased costs for energy and for the procurement of primary products and merchandise to their customers.

“This will impact consumer prices.”

Mr Wollmerhäuser added: “Monthly inflation rates will therefore remain above four percent for a while.

“We have therefore raised our inflation forecast for 2022 to four percent.

“In December, we still expected the cost of living to rise by 3.3 percent.”

The very high survey values come from all sectors of the economy.

They were particularly high in wholesale with 60.3 points, followed by retail (57.7) and industry (55.6).

The service providers reached a new high with 41.9. Construction was at 41.5.

These balance values in the price expectations indicate what percentage of the companies want to increase their prices.

The percentage of those who want to lower their prices is deducted.

If all companies surveyed intended to increase their prices, the balance would be plus 100 points.

If everyone wanted to lower their prices, it would be minus 100. Neutral answers are ignored.

The balance has been seasonally adjusted.

The IFO Institute does not ask about the amount of the planned price change.

The situation does not appear to be the case elsewhere in Europe.

New data revealed last week shows France’s economy grew in 2021 at the fastest speed in over 52 years.

The French economy is now at its pre-pandemic levels.

Gross Domestic Product grew by 0.7 percent in the last quarter of the year, according to France’s national statistics institute.

Analysts had calculated a 0.5 percent GDP jump by seven percent in 2021 after an eight percent pandemic-induced decline in 2020.

Spain grew at an even faster pace in the last quarter of 2021, with GDP up two percent over the previous three months, according to official data.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected 1.4 percent.

The economy, however, hasn’t yet made up for the ground lost during the pandemic, due to the size of the tourism industry, one of the worst affected in the past two years by lockdowns and travel restrictions.

For Germany, one of the largest impacts on its economy has been in the automotive industry.

Registrations of new passenger cars in the EU slid by 2.4 percent in 2021, to 9.7 million vehicles, the worst performance since statistics began in 1990, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

That follows the historic fall of nearly 24 percent suffered in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. New car registrations in the EU were 3.3 million below the pre-crisis sales of 2019.

The lack of semiconductors, the computer chips used in a multitude of car systems in both traditional and electric vehicles, was the main reason holding the industry back.

An ACEA spokesperson said: “This fall was the result of the semiconductor shortage that negatively impacted car production throughout the year, but especially during the second half of 2021.”

Germany is by far Europe’s largest car market, accounting for a quarter of total sales at over 2.6 million last year.

If the shortage of semiconductors was the major factor holding back a rebound, the EU also underperformed compared to the other major markets where the recovery from the pandemic was stronger.

www.express.co.uk

German economy in freefall as locals face devastating price hikes - inflation explodes

THE GERMAN economy is in freefall as locals around the country face devastating prices hikes due to inflation in Europe's largest economy.
www.express.co.uk www.express.co.uk
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,109
-5
86,797
Country
China
Location
China

Brussels warned of 'big dilemma' as Germany inflation cripples families​

GERMANY's economy is on the brink as rising inflation is forcing Germans to skip holidays to pay bills.​

By ALESSANDRA SCOTTO DI SANTOLO
00:00, Sun, Feb 20, 2022

German politicians are being urged to respond to the economic crisis crippling their country as poorest families struggle to cope with rising inflation in the EU's biggest economy.

Speaking on German political show Maybrit Illner, named after its host, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) expressed confidence that the EEG levy would be abolished by the middle of the year.

Green Party politician Katrin Göring-Eckardt blamed the previous government.

Because of the lack of renewable energies, she said, Germany is now experiencing "fossil inflation".

Consumer protectionist and business lawyer Annabel Oelmann made it clear that people do not only have problems with high electricity prices.

"The issue of tight budgets" dominated for many consumers.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz, also on the show, criticised the European Central Bank (ECB).

He said the ECB had to raise interest rates, but had "put itself in an almost hopeless situation”.

Ms Oelmann claimed that the situation is difficult for people who were struggling before the pandemic.

Many were still on short-time work, had lost their part-time job and at the same time had to pay for increased energy consumption because of working from home.

In addition, electricity costs have risen.

Customers of former low-cost electricity providers also faced problems.

These providers had run into difficulties and terminated their contracts - the consumers were moved to contracts with substitute suppliers, some of which were much more expensive.

Mr Merz calculated how expensive inflation can become. A family with an average income would pay €2000 more this year: "That's how much a summer holiday costs."

None of the guests wanted to say how long prices would continue to rise. What became clear, however, was that it will not be over in a few months.

Mr Merz added: ”We will probably experience this all year and beyond.”

Mr Lindner wants to look at whether the price increases are only related to the pandemic or whether they will continue. "Action must be taken at least in the next few years," said the FDP politician.

During the year, changes in taxes or levies were more difficult, he said.

Göring-Eckardt sees a fundamental problem.

The Green politician said: "We clearly have an inflation, a price development, which is based on the fossil age."

In order to secure prosperity, she said, one would have to rely on renewable energies.

It could be that in five to ten years there will be cheap green energy, Mr Merz appeared convinced.

He said: ”But until then it will all still be pretty expensive.

Ms Oelmann suggested: “It could really be worthwhile to think about electricity tax cuts or also cutting the VAT on electricity.”

The consumer advocate called for a heating cost subsidy of €500.

According to plans of the federal government, a subsidy of €135 is currently planned for housing benefit recipients.

BAföG [the credit/loan students receive] recipients will receive €115.

Mr Merz insisted that the ECB has a duty to raise the key interest rate.

Warning of a clash with Brussels, he said: "We will get into a pretty big dilemma in Europe."

Other European countries had got used to "the sweet poison of cheap money".

The ECB had put itself in an almost hopeless position. The increase in real estate prices was also related to this, he said. "The state cannot correct this, the legislator cannot correct this," Mr Merz added.

www.express.co.uk

Brussels warned of 'big dilemma' as Germany inflation cripples families

GERMANY's economy is on the brink as rising inflation is forcing Germans to skip holidays to pay bills.
www.express.co.uk www.express.co.uk
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,723
-10
5,938
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hknfb4l6knm41.jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,109
-5
86,797
Country
China
Location
China
China's economy overtook EU 27 states combined last year. Because of this war, EU's energy supply is being greatly disrupted, in 4-5 years, EU's economy will be highly likely just half the size of China's.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Over 50 Percent of Germans Say 'I Can Buy a Chinese Electric Car'
Replies
0
Views
151
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
dBSPL
Euro area inflation hits 25-year high
Replies
1
Views
343
BHAN85
BHAN85
ghazi52
No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January
Replies
0
Views
138
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Brits brace for multi-pronged living standards crunch as inflation hits new 30-year high
Replies
0
Views
127
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
dBSPL
6m UK homes may be unable to pay energy bills after price hike, charity warns
Replies
0
Views
192
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom