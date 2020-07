"Wer das nicht will, soll zur Fremdenlegion gehen"

The French Foreign Legion posted a tweet in German about recruitment. Nothing very much special or unusual here.However this tweet is a response to the invitation issued by the German defence minister,Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer,to the soldiers of the Bundeswehr who were complaining about inaction and lack of deployments,to which she replied in an interview in the German newspaper "Zeit" : "If you don't like it,go to the Foreign Legion".Not much was needed to send a message to our friends across the rhine where they can meet their desire of adventures within the ranks of the FFL.