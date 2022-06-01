German deals for the Hellenic Army

Apparently,the Greek government agreed with Germany on some deals:
I remind you that the Hellenic Army hadn't had a modern IFV for decades. The only IFVs we've had were 105 AMX-10Ps which were retired after the French demanded an insane price for spare parts,if I remember correctly and then the BMP-1 Ost which we bought in the early '90s from East German stocks.
Until recently,we also didn't have any MRAPs. The Greek contigent in Afghanistan was given 10 MaxxPro by the Americans,but we returned them.
The first MRAPs in Greece,were the 8 consficated GSS-300. They were part of a consficated cargo of armored cars and jeeps that were going to Libya in violation of the arms embargo. After 5 years,in 2020 the government used them in Evros(if I remember correctly,we had solved any legal problems with the Libyan government).
Now,we also have 174 M1117 Guardian out of 1,200 that we will be getting in total.
Back in the early 2000s,we were supposed to be getting Marder 1A3 or 1A5 IFVs. This dragged on for years until we decided to buy some 450 BMP-3s from Russia. Then the economic crisis came and that deal was scrapped.
Now I'm thinking...maybe it was for the better.
What's your opinion on the Lynx?
- 205 Lynx IFVs and a production line in Greece
- The upgrade of the 183 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Leopard 2A7
- Marder 1A3/A5 in exchange for the old BMP-1s that will be sent to Ukraine
- The possible installation of Trophy APS on the 183 Leopard 2A7s or some other tanks
- The upgrade of 190 Leopard 1A5 tanks with a new FCS (and I don't know what else)
