German deals for the Hellenic Army

205 Lynx IFVs and a production line in Greece

The upgrade of the 183 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Leopard 2A7

Marder 1A3/A5 in exchange for the old BMP-1s that will be sent to Ukraine

The possible installation of Trophy APS on the 183 Leopard 2A7s or some other tanks

The upgrade of 190 Leopard 1A5 tanks with a new FCS (and I don't know what else)

I remind you that the Hellenic Army hadn't had a modern IFV for decades. The only IFVs we've had were 105 AMX-10Ps which were retired after the French demanded an insane price for spare parts,if I remember correctly and then the BMP-1 Ost which we bought in the early '90s from East German stocks.



Until recently,we also didn't have any MRAPs. The Greek contigent in Afghanistan was given 10 MaxxPro by the Americans,but we returned them.



The first MRAPs in Greece,were the 8 consficated GSS-300. They were part of a consficated cargo of armored cars and jeeps that were going to Libya in violation of the arms embargo. After 5 years,in 2020 the government used them in Evros(if I remember correctly,we had solved any legal problems with the Libyan government).



Now,we also have 174 M1117 Guardian out of 1,200 that we will be getting in total.



Back in the early 2000s,we were supposed to be getting Marder 1A3 or 1A5 IFVs. This dragged on for years until we decided to buy some 450 BMP-3s from Russia. Then the economic crisis came and that deal was scrapped.



Now I'm thinking...maybe it was for the better.



Foinikas said: At first I wondered why not the Puma,but the Germans are offering us a production line.



NO need for Marder series when you will have KF41 Lynx...Less logistic chain, the better.

NO need for Marder series when you will have KF41 Lynx...Less logistic chain, the better.If still getting the little animals, make 2 tier army.One with (again) upgraded Marder 1 and (again) upgraded Leo 1.All Leopard 2 should be MINIMUM upgraded to 2A7 with Trophy APS.KF41 in IFV, (double)Mortar variant (AMOS), AA, etc. highly modular, thus several useful variants.For wheeled IFV I personally would choose German Boxer but in your case I would go "full french".so for 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 all french vehicles.Arquus VBAE Scarabee 4x4VBMR-L Serval 4x4VBMR Griffon 6x6EBRC Jaguar 6x6VBCI 2 8x8"relative modern" Leopard 2KF41 LynxWhat I mean with "relative" is that Germans have since several decades much better engines than usually used in Leo2. (MT 883 Ka-501 CRI)AMAP armor packs (additional armor)MUSS 2.0 Passive Protection SystemRosy_L/Rosy_Mod (passive protection system in conjunction with MUSS 2.0, fog/smoke launcher)ADS-APS/StrikeShield APS (Active Protection System,APS in the world)Diehl AVePS (formerly "AWiSS")) (Active Protection System)ERA (Dynamite Nobel Defence,ERA in the world)Cage armor at critical pointsSolar Sigma Shield (“Camouflage Net”)The most modern optics/optronics etc. from Hensoldt/Rheinmetall that are available acoustic shooter location system is of course also included recognition and thus the ability to fight (RCWS with 30x113mm HEAB) from the classic small(est) drones, which you have to reckon with.AVePS could be implemented in the future as part of an APS suite such as the US Army's MAPS (Modular Active Protection Systems). MAPS is not a single APS but a combination of different systems designed to provide "multi-layered" protection and share sensors and other system architecture. In the case of the vehicles, that would be Softkill -> Launcher Hardkill -> Distributed Hardkill (MUSS -> AVePS -> ADS).Puma is German exclusive more or less, doctrine...It's a wonder that I could be produced like it was a horror history.I personally rate it above the Lynx (for Germany) but Lynx is de facto the best tracked IFV - as a whole - in it's category, so...