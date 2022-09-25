What's new

German Chancellor Schulz visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
29,454
21
31,583
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573642852747411457

His Highness the Crown Prince receives the German Chancellor at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

1664091720363.png




There are companies that have also threatened to sue Germany.. Including Airbus and Rheinmetall

In the end, they gave in and announced that the ban does not include jointly manufactured weapons..

2018 Germany: We decided to stop the sale and export of weapons to Saudi Arabia.

2020 Saudi Arabia: We do not need your weapons.

2022 Germany: We did not understand the Iranian threat that Saudi Arabia warned us about, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz visit Riyadh in order to correct the course of relations.


The German chancellor after leaving Saudi Arabia:

"Obviously, talks in the Gulf are not easy, yet they are important."

1664092542060.png


It is clear that the meeting was negative. No agreement was concluded..
 

Attachments

  • 1664091603968.png
    1664091603968.png
    3.5 MB · Views: 1

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

K
Olaf Scholz to visit Saudi Arabia as Germany seeks energy supplies
Replies
1
Views
142
Khan2727
K
beijingwalker
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are each expected to visit Beijing in November
Replies
9
Views
256
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
K
Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council
Replies
0
Views
130
Khan2727
K
The SC
Chinese president Xi Jinping expected to visit Saudi Arabia next week
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Khan2727
K
khansaheeb
U.S. approves massive arms sale to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates to counter Iran
Replies
2
Views
448
Shapur Zol Aktaf
Shapur Zol Aktaf

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom