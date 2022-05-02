German Chancellor Olaf invites PM Modi to G7 Summit, climate action pact announced

After India and Germany's bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi- Chancellor Olaf Scholz's made a joint appearance on Monday. During the first public appearance, the premiers of the two countries signed the green & sustainable energy partnership at the Federal Chancellery, in Berlin- one of the many agreements signed between India and Germany to ensure joint cooperation. The other agreements signed are in the field of agriculture, and power among others.German Chancellor invites PM Modi to G7 Summit"The first intergovernmental discussions of this government have taken place with India. For me, this is a sign of a special quality of relationship... I am delighted that your first trip after a long time without travel is to Germany... And truthfully, we would be happy to have you back as our guest soon... I invite you as our guest at the G7 summit," Olaf said during the joint briefing.The German Chancellor further said, "During our the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) we also discussed a number of global issues. These consultation help us deepen our relationship. India is among our very important partners in Aisa- in economic terms, security policy terms, and climate politics terms." Hailing India's achievements, he added, "The world can only develop well if we are clear as to the fact that future relations in the world will be characterised and marked by many countries, not by a few powerful countries."He also took a moment to talk about the Russia-Ukraine war. "Through its attack on Ukraine, Russia has violated fundamental principles of international law. The war & the brutal attacks against the civilian population in Ukraine show how unrestrained Russia has been in violating the fundamental principles of the UN Charter," he saidPM Modi thanks German ChancellorTaking over the dias, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Scholz administration for the warm welcome. The Indian PM highlighted how Germany was the first country he was visiting in 2022, just like Scholz was the first world leader he talked to in the beginning of the year.cooperation"Holding of the IGC shows how much importance we place in our strategic ties. The last IGC took place in 2019, and since then, the world has undergone massive transformation. COVID-19 has posed affected the global atmosphere, and so has the recent geo-political changes," PM Modi said.The Indian Prime Minister added, "We had said that talks are the only way to solve the Ukraine crisis. We believe that no one will be a victorious party in this war. Everyone will incur loss, and that is why we are on the side of peace. Because of the havoc caused by the war, the price oil is skyrocketing, there is a scarcity of fertilizers. Every family in the world is getting burdened by this but developing and underdeveloped countries will be the main losers here."Coming to talks with Germany, PM Modi said, "Today we are launching the Indo-German partnership on Green and sustainable development. Germany has decided to support the green growth plan of India with an additional development aid of 10 billion euros till 2030. We've announced setting up a green hydrogen task force."He exuded hope that the collaboration of experience of India and Germany in this field and the others, will benefit both the countries.