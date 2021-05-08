German Chancellor Merkel opposes Biden's proposed patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines German Chancellor Angela Merkel has come out in opposition to a U.S. proposal to waive patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines to aid poor countries.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has come out in opposition to a U.S. proposal to waive patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines to aid poor countries.A spokeswoman for Merkel said that waiving patents would cause “severe complications” for producing vaccines. “The limiting factor for the production of vaccines are manufacturing capacities and high quality standards, not the patents. The protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and this has to remain so in the future,” the spokeswoman said.Merkel is the first major leader to oppose patent waivers since President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he supported the idea.Germany is the home to BioNTech, a company that partnered with Pfizer to produce an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. Both companies have come out in opposition to patent waivers.A patent waiver would mean that countries around the world could reproduce currently existing COVID-19 vaccines without having to worry about getting sued by the pharmaceutical companies that hold the patents. For a waiver to go into effect, all members of the World Trade Organization would have to approve it.India and South Africa proposed waiving patents on COVID-19 vaccines at a WTO meeting last October. At the time, the United States opposed it, as did Canada, Australia, and the European Union.Ursula von der Leyen, president of the executive branch of the EU, has signaled openness to Biden’s proposal.She said the EU was willing to discuss any proposals that address the pandemic “in an effective and pragmatic manner. That's why we are ready to discuss how the U.S. proposal for a waiver on intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines could help achieve that objective.”Thus far, French President Emmanuel Macron is the only leader to express unequivocal support for the Biden proposal, saying on Thursday that he was “absolutely in favor” of the idea.