German cartoon triggers Indian population

GamoAccu

GamoAccu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,653
-2
4,226
Country
United States
Location
United States
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650023436192735232

With India set to overtake China in terms of population, a 'racist' cartoon reportedly published by German magazine 'Der Spiegel' to depict the demographic change has irked Indians. The cartoon shows an overloaded train with people sitting atop it holding a tricolour while a Chinese bullet train is seen behind on another track probably showing China with technological advancement and India with old-age infra.

However, the cartoon has not gone well with Indians and several prominent leaders criticised the 'racist' depiction. Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta said, "Hi Germany, this is outrageously racist. @derspiegel caricaturing India in this manner has no resemblance to reality. Purpose is to show #India down and suck up to #China. This is as bad if not worse than the racist cartoon in @nytimes lampooning India’s successful Mars mission."

Reacting to the cartoon, National Vice President BJP Baijayant Jay Panda said, "In German, the name of influential magazine Der Spiegel means The Mirror. But going by this derogatory, racist cartoon, it should change its name to Rassistischer Troll. & considering Germany’s difficult history involving racism & the holocaust, Germans everywhere should force this race baiting publication to hold a mirror to its conscience."

Another Twitter user said, "Germany has lost several industries post Ukraine war, their govt spending half trillion this winter on gas, this is how they will take frustration out, by the way India economy will surpass them soon!"
Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Dear Cartoonist at

@derspiegel. Notwithstanding your attempt at mocking India, its not smart to bet against India under PM @narendramodi ji. In a few years India's economy will be bigger than germany's."

United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) 'State of World Population Report' for 2023 said that India's population by mid-year is estimated at 1.4286 billion, against 1.4257 billion for China. So by the mid of 2023, India's population will be 2.9 million more than China.

According to a new UNFPA report, 25 per cent of India's population is in the age group of 0-14 years, 18 per cent in the 10 to 19 age group, 26 per cent in the age bracket of 10 to 24 years, 68 per cent in 15 to 64 years age group, and 7 per cent above 65 years. Estimates by different agencies have suggested that India's population is expected to keep rising for nearly three decades before it peaks at 165 crore and then start declining.

zeenews.india.com

German Magazine's 'Racist' Cartoon 'Mocking' India Irks Netizens

United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) 'State of World Population Report' for 2023 said that India's population by mid-year is estimated at 1.4286 billion.
zeenews.india.com zeenews.india.com
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,958
217
27,021
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Funny how these Indians have a bund blast when someone targets them but dance on the streets yelling “phul support ser” like TCs when the same rags target Muslims.

Clowns 🤡
 
Strigon

Strigon

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2011
2,324
4
3,147
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It only hurts when it’s against you, right? I remember when it was against Muslims, most Indians rejoiced. How the tables have turned…
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
8,125
2
14,902
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Funny how these Indians have a bund blast when someone targets them but dance on the streets yelling “phul support ser” like TCs when the same rags target Muslims.

Clowns 🤡
I remember when Charlie Hebdo did cartoons on Muslims, these same Hindus were yelling for freedom of speech and expression from the top of their lungs, even more so than the French.

I do not see a problem with this, as it's still freedom of speech and expression.
 
H

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
115
0
118
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hondas themselves love using the overpopulation stereotype when it comes to Muslims. Modi used to give speeches about it before he was PM. But since this time, it's the Honda Vishwaguru which is the source of mockery instead of Muslims, cue the violent defecation and chimping out over racism.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
20,029
-27
36,936
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
img.png


"Are baap re baap! Yeh kya hogaya!"
 
dani92

dani92

FULL MEMBER
Jun 8, 2019
1,167
-19
1,374
Country
Iraq
Location
United States
Its reality what they should be angry China have modern bullet trains while India still use old trains that people always overcrowd
 

