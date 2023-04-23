German cartoon triggers Indian population

German Magazine's 'Racist' Cartoon 'Mocking' India Irks Netizens United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) 'State of World Population Report' for 2023 said that India's population by mid-year is estimated at 1.4286 billion.

With India set to overtake China in terms of population, a 'racist' cartoon reportedly published by German magazine 'Der Spiegel' to depict the demographic change has irked Indians. The cartoon shows an overloaded train with people sitting atop it holding a tricolour while a Chinese bullet train is seen behind on another track probably showing China with technological advancement and India with old-age infra.However, the cartoon has not gone well with Indians and several prominent leaders criticised the 'racist' depiction. Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta said, "Hi Germany, this is outrageously racist. @derspiegel caricaturing India in this manner has no resemblance to reality. Purpose is to show #India down and suck up to #China. This is as bad if not worse than the racist cartoon in @nytimes lampooning India’s successful Mars mission."Reacting to the cartoon, National Vice President BJP Baijayant Jay Panda said, "In German, the name of influential magazine Der Spiegel means The Mirror. But going by this derogatory, racist cartoon, it should change its name to Rassistischer Troll. & considering Germany’s difficult history involving racism & the holocaust, Germans everywhere should force this race baiting publication to hold a mirror to its conscience."Another Twitter user said, "Germany has lost several industries post Ukraine war, their govt spending half trillion this winter on gas, this is how they will take frustration out, by the way India economy will surpass them soon!"Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Dear Cartoonist at@derspiegel. Notwithstanding your attempt at mocking India, its not smart to bet against India under PM @narendramodi ji. In a few years India's economy will be bigger than germany's."United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) 'State of World Population Report' for 2023 said that India's population by mid-year is estimated at 1.4286 billion, against 1.4257 billion for China. So by the mid of 2023, India's population will be 2.9 million more than China.According to a new UNFPA report, 25 per cent of India's population is in the age group of 0-14 years, 18 per cent in the 10 to 19 age group, 26 per cent in the age bracket of 10 to 24 years, 68 per cent in 15 to 64 years age group, and 7 per cent above 65 years. Estimates by different agencies have suggested that India's population is expected to keep rising for nearly three decades before it peaks at 165 crore and then start declining.