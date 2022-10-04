What's new

German car rental Sixt agrees to purchase around 100,000 e-vehicles from BYD

Sixt agrees to purchase around 100,000 e-vehicles from China's BYD
October 4, 2022


BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sixt (SIXG.DE) has committed to buying around 100,000 electric vehicles from China's BYD (002594.SZ) in the coming years under a new partnership agreement signed by the two companies, the German car rental company said on Tuesday.

Under the first stage of the agreement, Sixt is to order several thousand all-electric vehicles from BYD, the first of which will be available to Sixt customers in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2022, the company said in a statement.

Sixt has then agreed to purchase around 100,000 more electric vehicles by 2028, it added.

In addition, BYD and Sixt have agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in various regions of the world, according to the statement.

Sixt said it will become Europe's first car rental company to offer BYD vehicles, with the first model to be the BYD ATTO 3, an electric SUV in the C segment.

--

  • BYD comes to Europe with a range of electric cars
  • Expressive C-segment SUV BYD ATTO 3 pre-sale price is € 38,000
  • The pre-sale prices of the BYD HAN and TANG are € 72,000
    These pre-sale prices are a reference from Germany and may differ in other European markets

BYD Announces Pre-sale Prices of European Passenger Car Range

BYD announces the pre-sale prices of its new European passenger car range. The world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries
