German athletes call Hotels in olympic compound unacceltable

Olympia, Eric Frenzel: „Unzumutbar“ - Deutsche schimpfen über Quarantäne-Hotel - WELT Rekordweltmeister Eric Frenzel ist nach seinen positiven Corona-Tests bei den Winterspielen in Peking im Quarantäne-Hotel. Der Teamarzt kritisiert die Bedingungen dort scharf. Die Abholung des zweiten Athleten hat der Verband verhindert.

German athletes say the olympia hotels in china are unacceltable bad. Bad food, too small rooms, bad hygienic standards. After the german comitee complained the athletes at least got better breakfastExperts also say that covid tests should be monitored. Its feared that officials will fake covid tests of athletes to remove them from competition and push chinese athletes.