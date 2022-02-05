What's new

German athletes call Hotels in olympic compound unacceltable

Apollon

Apollon

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
1,282
0
462
Country
Greece
Location
Germany
German athletes say the olympia hotels in china are unacceltable bad. Bad food, too small rooms, bad hygienic standards. After the german comitee complained the athletes at least got better breakfast

www.welt.de

Olympia, Eric Frenzel: „Unzumutbar“ - Deutsche schimpfen über Quarantäne-Hotel - WELT

Rekordweltmeister Eric Frenzel ist nach seinen positiven Corona-Tests bei den Winterspielen in Peking im Quarantäne-Hotel. Der Teamarzt kritisiert die Bedingungen dort scharf. Die Abholung des zweiten Athleten hat der Verband verhindert.
www.welt.de www.welt.de

Experts also say that covid tests should be monitored. Its feared that officials will fake covid tests of athletes to remove them from competition and push chinese athletes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Olympic Athletes Advised to Take Burner Phone to China As Smartphone App Has Security Flaws
Replies
0
Views
100
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Olympic athletes warned not to eat meat products in China by anti-doping agency [WADA], as they ‘are likely to include banned substances'
Replies
9
Views
338
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
B
New technologies power Beijing Olympics: from made-in-China to intelligent manufacturing in China
Replies
0
Views
121
Beidou2020
B
aziqbal
Winter Olympics: Athletes advised to use burner phones in Beijing
Replies
0
Views
119
aziqbal
aziqbal
aziqbal
  • Locked
Welcome to the Burner Phone Olympics
Replies
0
Views
123
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom