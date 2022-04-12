German arms exports drasticly increase 1. Quarter 2022 under left/green /liberal

Nach einer Mitteilung des Bundesministeriums für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz (BMWK) sind im 1. Quartal 2022 nach vorläufigen Zahlen Einzelgenehmigungen für die Ausfuhr von Rüstungsgütern im Wert von 2,88 Milliarden Euro erteilt worden. Das ist fast dreimal so viel wie im Vergleichszeitraum des Vorjahres. Auf Kriegswaffen entfielen 2,17 Milliarden Euro und auf sonstige Rüstungsgüter 0,71 Milliarden Euro.
Als Grund für den Anstieg verweist das BMWK auf einen Großauftrag für die Niederlande, der allein fast zwei Drittel des Betrages ausmache. Für die Ukraine seien Genehmigungen im Wert von ca. 186 Millionen Euro erteilt worden.
Fast 90 Prozent der genehmigten Exporte gehen an EU- oder NATO-Staaten und gleichgestellte Länder, der Rest fast ausschließlich an die Ukraine.
Die Genehmigungen führen nicht unbedingt noch in diesem Jahr tatsächlich zu Exporten. Die Niederlande beispielsweise erhalten ihre Lieferung über mehrere Jahre. Der Blick auf die Statistik zeigt, wie singuläre Ereignisse das Gesamtbild beeinflussen. Eine summarische Betrachtung bietet eine nur unzulängliche Basis für die Beurteilung der Rüstungsexportpolitik.
According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK), preliminary figures indicate that individual licenses for the export of armaments worth 2.88 billion euros were issued in the first quarter of 2022. This is almost three times as much as in the same period last year. War weapons accounted for 2.17 billion euros and other armaments for 0.71 billion euros. As the reason for the increase, the BMWK refers to a major order for the Netherlands, which alone accounts for almost two thirds of the amount. Approvals worth around 186 million euros have been granted for the Ukraine. Almost 90 percent of the approved exports go to EU or NATO states and equivalent countries, the rest almost exclusively to Ukraine. The permits will not necessarily lead to actual exports this year. The Netherlands, for example, receive their delivery over several years. A look at the statistics shows how singular events influence the big picture. A summary view offers an inadequate basis for assessing arms export policy.
https://esut.de/2022/04/meldungen/33478/ruestungsexporte-1-quartal-2022/
