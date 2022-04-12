German arms exports drasticly increase 1. Quarter 2022 under left/green /liberal

According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK), preliminary figures indicate that individual licenses for the export of armaments worth 2.88 billion euros were issued in the first quarter of 2022. This is almost three times as much as in the same period last year. War weapons accounted for 2.17 billion euros and other armaments for 0.71 billion euros. As the reason for the increase, the BMWK refers to a major order for the Netherlands, which alone accounts for almost two thirds of the amount. Approvals worth around 186 million euros have been granted for the Ukraine. Almost 90 percent of the approved exports go to EU or NATO states and equivalent countries, the rest almost exclusively to Ukraine. The permits will not necessarily lead to actual exports this year. The Netherlands, for example, receive their delivery over several years. A look at the statistics shows how singular events influence the big picture. A summary view offers an inadequate basis for assessing arms export policy.