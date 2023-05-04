What's new

Geranium series artillery. The poor man's cruise missile.

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
27,558
-82
13,866
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Each round costs only about 20 grand, but is not as quick as jet powered cruise missiles. However, the carried fuel makes a spectacular fire and explosion upon detonation of the warhead.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653847930602676224

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653848245712347137

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653848587162320896




@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech @Deino @kingQamaR @MeFishToo @gambit @Get Ya Wig Split @SD 10 @Viet @FuturePAF @Hack-Hook @Hamartia Antidote @RoadAmerica @jamal18 @F-22Raptor
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
kamikaze drones become the nemesis of tanks due to their low cost and the ability to swoop down and attack the tank's lightly armoured top
Replies
0
Views
79
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia develops world's first jet powered kamikaze drone.
Replies
1
Views
264
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Cash strapped Russia forced to use Lancet AKA poor man's Javelin
Replies
1
Views
210
MajesticPug
M
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Mi-28 NM Super Havoc. Deadliest chopper in the world.
2
Replies
16
Views
527
Zhukov
Zhukov
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
The Middle Kingdom remains a thorn in the side of American attempt to unite all of humanity under a single hegemony
Replies
1
Views
126
Char
Char

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom