Georgia won’t join West in sanctioning Russia over Ukraine ​

Tbilisi said it would continue to de-escalate its tense relations with Russia despite the attack on Ukraine.

Georgia will not participate in economic and financial sanctions on Russia following Moscow’s full-scale assault against Ukraine, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told the country’s media on Friday, citing national interests.In a statement on Friday, the National Bank of Georgia said it would support the local branch of Russia’s state-owned VTB Bank after it was sanctioned by Western powers. The bank will not be able to carry out transactions in US dollars, British pounds, or euro from March 26.The national bank vowed to ensure VTB remainsand said the interests of the depositors areOn Thursday morning, Russia announced the commencement of a special military operation in the Donbass after the leaders of the breakaway republics asked Moscow for assistance in response to what they claim is an increase inMoscow recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk breakaway republics on Monday.