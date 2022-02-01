George Soros says Xi could be toppled​

“Xi is under attack from those who are inspired by Deng Xiaoping and want private enterprise to play a bigger role.”“Given the strong opposition within the CCP (Communist Party of China), Xi Jinping’s carefully orchestrated rise to the level of Mao Zedong and [successor] Deng Xiaoping may never happen,” he said.“The hope is that Xi Jinping will be replaced by someone less repressive at home and more peaceful abroad. This will remove the biggest threat that open societies face today, and they must do everything in their power to encourage China to move in the desired direction.”Mr. Soros’ speech is his last speech against the Chinese leader. He warned several times last year against closer economic ties to the second world economy as the Chinese government tightens its grip on the private sector.