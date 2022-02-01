What's new

George Soros says Xi could be toppled

Looks like this Monkey Soros is really getting desperate. This monkey is 91-years old but refuses to die ! :lol:

“Xi is under attack from those who are inspired by Deng Xiaoping and want private enterprise to play a bigger role.”

“Given the strong opposition within the CCP (Communist Party of China), Xi Jinping’s carefully orchestrated rise to the level of Mao Zedong and [successor] Deng Xiaoping may never happen,” he said.

“The hope is that Xi Jinping will be replaced by someone less repressive at home and more peaceful abroad. This will remove the biggest threat that open societies face today, and they must do everything in their power to encourage China to move in the desired direction.”

Mr. Soros’ speech is his last speech against the Chinese leader. He warned several times last year against closer economic ties to the second world economy as the Chinese government tightens its grip on the private sector.
 
"“The hope is that Xi Jinping will be replaced by someone less repressive at home and more peaceful abroad. "


Translation : "we need to remove xi and install a puppet who will bend to all our demands, it'll be like 1890 all over again yay! "

unfortunately for them, they're the only looking increasingly like the 1890s Qing dynasty. with all the internal gridlock and wasteful spending
 
