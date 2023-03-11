What's new

George Soros: "Erdogan’s construction-driven growth model made Earthquake consequences worse"

BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
2,622
-3
1,547
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
He said India and Türkiye are not full "open societies" due to Modi and Erdogan.
So you can expect all kind of foreign interference of this guy before elections.

www.georgesoros.com

Remarks Delivered at the 2023 Munich Security Conference

I feel greatly honored to be addressing you this evening. I’ve spent my entire life trying to understand the world I was born into, and I can claim some modest success. At a relatively early age I realized that our understanding is inherently imperfect. That’s because we are part of the world in...
www.georgesoros.com www.georgesoros.com

Watch out, Türkiye.

I got the personal conviction that everytime this guy criticize some world leader, the criticized is the best leader ever for his people: Putin, Xi, Modi and Erdogan, congratulations.

en.wikipedia.org

2023 Turkish presidential election - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
More than 50000 dead, many trapped as major earthquake strikes Turkiye, Syria,..,.
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
148
Views
7K
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
The US now faces simultaneous showdowns with China and Russia, Fighting one Cold War was bad enough. Waging two at once would be impossible
Replies
4
Views
639
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
One year on, what do Chinese residents of Russia origin living on the China-Russia border think about the Ukraine war?
Replies
1
Views
308
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
faithfulguy
Here is why Soro’s attack on China is illogical and ignorant
Replies
3
Views
412
faithfulguy
faithfulguy
beijingwalker
Racism Against Chinese Australians Is Being Made Worse by Anti-China Election Rhetoric
Replies
9
Views
425
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom