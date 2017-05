18:08 30.05.2017

Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent call for Europeans to take their fate into their own hands resembles a move towards the EU's "geopolitical divorce" from Washington, Russian economist Ivan Danilov writes for RIA Novosti.

It appears that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided to "get a divorce" from Washington, Ivan Danilov, a Russian economist and author of the popular blog Crimson Alter,

writes

for RIA Novosti.

the crisis of transatlantic solidarity between Washington and Brussels has both ideological and financial causes.

this particular 'tribute' is demanded by the US president in the form of annual European investments in the collective 'defense piggy bank'

Members of the alliance must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations," Trump said, "Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defense. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States."

what Trump demands is nothing but a "tribute," not just payment for "security services,"

"The Germans are bad, very bad," the US president said

Meanwhile, there is a potential light at the end of the tunnel and this "light" is called the China-led One Belt One Road initiative, the Russian blogger emphasized.