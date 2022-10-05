What's new

Geolocation of Anti-Muslim tweets around the world

r64zkdtrddr91.png


India has the world's largest Muslim minority; but its hindu population is at the most extreme point in the world with their Islamophobic mind. More than half of anti-Muslim posts on social media around the world originate from India. The rest are from other countries of the world.

The USA is in the 2nd place and the UK is in the 3rd place. Systematic racism and Islamophobia are now a part of daily life in countries that are at the top of the list of countries that kill the most Muslims and occupy the most Muslim countries.

England's illegitimate childs Canada, Australia and Israel are also on the list. It is especially important in terms of showing the parallelism of the psychology of society while Israel invades and plunders a whole country and still imposes a blockade on millions.

Presumably, the situation in Nigeria is directly related to the sociological impact of the Boko terrorists.

Surprisingly, Pakistan is also on the list. Who can explain why this happens? Is sectarian hatred widespread or is it mostly due to hardline secularists being more visible on social media? It is not a significant density when compared to the estimated twitter users from Pakistan, but if you have any sociological observations on this subject, I would like to hear it.

edit: 2 reminders
- Map is not adjusted for population density
- I think it only covers english posts

source: https://www.reddit.com/r/MapPorn/comments/xtlg9j
 
India is always on top of the anti muslim chart

but

- muslims india are happy
- there is perfect communal harmony
 

