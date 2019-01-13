Black_cats
‘Geographic position makes Bangladesh an ideal place to link East with West’
Published: October 01, 2020 20:33:54 | Updated: October 01, 2020 20:55:46
Bangladesh could be the perfect place to establish a link between the East and the West if the country can take advantage of its geographic location, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes.
“Bangladesh’s geographic position is very significant,” she told officials at a programme through videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban on Thursday, reports bdnews24.com.
“Bangladesh could be an ideal place for the link between the East and the West if we could develop the country to that end,” she added.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had also wanted to establish Bangladesh as the “Switzerland of the East”, according to Hasina.
Switzerland’s geographic position is important in Europe because others need to cross it while travelling from one end to the other, said the prime minister.
“Bangladesh is also in between an international air route. We can explore the possibilities in this field. It will boost our tourism along with the aviation sector,” she said.
The prime minister inaugurated the Pani Bhaban, a mural of Bangabandhu, and a corner for the country’s founding father at Shahjalal International Airport, Parjatan Bhaban, and the construction of extended parts of Sylhet Osmani International Airport.
