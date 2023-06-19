GEO Pushing ISPR Propaganda Equating May 09 to 9/11

Do these morons even know what they think about 911?
It’s worth mentioning that @MurtazaViews works for @geonews_urdu which in 2006 released the Urdu version of the documentary “Loose Change”….which terms 9/11 as an inside job.
400 Pakistanis drowned at sea, and the military junta still crying over a building after a month.
