GEO Pushing ISPR Propaganda Equating May 09 to 9/11

A fact: sanctity of a soldier's house no more than sanity of house of any other citizen of Pakistan.

If house of army general is burnt, demand those 200 people to pay for it. And Pakistan Army should also pay for the houses it demolished in their vengeful actions against people of Pakistan. Equality means everyone's equal.

Army is not sacred, army generals are servants of People of Pakistan－like people working in Post Office, WAPDA and WASA. But Army personals (whoever they are) who have hijacked the state are actually worse than government servants, as they for their selfish reasons are destroying OUR Pakistan.

No f! you don't own it. No f! you are not its guardians either. Dogs are more loyal to this land than hypocrites in uniforms.
 
Fabricated incident of 9th May is the only hope Pakistan Army has against People of Pakistan. And media houses who feed on Army's dog food will speak their language. What's the surprise here?

But its actually funny that Army imagines that people are buying this propaganda. LOL. They're miserable and pitiful as they think they're wearing cloths.

the-emperors-new-clothes.png
 

