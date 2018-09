For those who don't know literally it give me a big laugh .....For those who don't know

Urdu and surely will miss the humour of this situation



In writing both words appear

Kitabcha = booklet (in Urdu

کِتابْچَہ

)

Kutta Bacha = Puppy (in Urdu

کتا بچہ

) space between Kutta and Bacha



though

کتا بچہ

is wrong

کتا کا بچہ)