GEO news crying fake censorship

People on Twitter and Facebook are complaining that Nawaz Sharif speech was muted. Specially during the part where he started talking about Asim Bajwa. That is not true one bit. GEO themselves muted it. All other channels were still airing it. Here is the proof
GEO:
Here are all the other channels, unmuted
SAMAA TV
ARY
Public News
24 News
