GEO news crying fake censorship

Morpheus

Morpheus

Mar 5, 2017
People on Twitter and Facebook are complaining that Nawaz Sharif speech was muted. Specially during the part where he started talking about Asim Bajwa. That is not true one bit. GEO themselves muted it. All other channels were still airing it. Here is the proof

GEO:


Here are all the other channels, unmuted

SAMAA TV


ARY


Public News


24 News


@Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Musings @Verve @waz @Horus @PakSword
 
P

Patriot forever

Jun 2, 2020
This presstitude channel rips its own clothes and than cries rape for attention.
 
PakSword

PakSword

Dec 6, 2015
Well it's ok... I was in favor of allowing full coverage. GEO wanted the ban on the coverage so that next few days could be spent on discussing suppression of dissent in Pakistan. Now that GEO doesn't have any other thing to say, it has to restort to false propaganda.

A good news is, people have started asking about Volume 10 of JIT, and it has become one of the top trends on twitter.

I advise everyone to go to twitter and participate in keeping this trend on top for a few hours at least.
 
