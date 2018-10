‘Genuine’ Friendship with China Can Help End Rohingya Muslims’ Sufferings: Bangladeshi Prof.

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – ِMaimul Ahsan Khan, professor of law at the University of Dhaka and a former specialist for Amnesty International, said by forging a closer "genuine" friendship with China through pro-active diplomacy, Bangladesh could help end Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya Muslims minority.