Genshin Impact becomes top grossing game worldwide in Oct: Sensor Tower
Genshin Impact launched on September 28, and it secured around $60 million within just the first week of its launch, and almost $250 in its first month.
Genshin Impact (Sensor Tower)
New entrant Genshin Impact from miHoYo was the top grossing mobile game in October. Genshin Impact garnered almost $239 million in player spending, according to the latest data from Sensor Tower. The role-playing game (RPG) managed to beat long-time popular titles Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile.
Genshin Impact launched on September 28 for iOS, Android, PS4 and Windows. It secured around $60 million within just the first week of its launch, and almost $250 in its first month. Around 31% of the game’s total spending comes from players in China, 24.5% from Japan and 13% from the US. Genshin Impact is also touted as the biggest RPG launch in the US where it garnered $45 million during its first month.
Sensor Tower highlighted how Genshin Impact is another example of Chinese players making it big globally too, and not just in their home turf. Genshin Impact topped the Google Play revenue but it stood third in Apple’s App Store. Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile (Game for Peace) are still the most popular games in China’s App Store, and in Japan too where the game ranks 4th. It’s still incredible for a game that’s been around for a little over a month.
Sensor Tower ranking for top grossing games (Sensor Tower)
Following Genshin Impact is Tencent’s Honor of Kings with $225 million in gross revenue. PUBG Mobile ranked third, followed by Pokemon Go and Coin Master.
Sensor Tower also highlighted the launch of Moonlight Blade from Tencent. Even with a release on October 15, this game managed to enter the top ten spot with a revenue of around $86 million in just two weeks. Moonlight Blade is also available only in China.
Genshin Impact rakes in US$245 million in first month, ending Tencent’s stranglehold on mobile games
Reaction of other game manufacturers in China
Reaction of other game manufacturers in China