What's new

Genral Zia-Ul-Haq Surprise Visit To India | A Proud Incident Of Genral Zia-Ul-Haq's Life | Spy World

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
N
Major General Zaheer ul Islam and his coup
Replies
9
Views
13K
Donatello
Donatello
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom