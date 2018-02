Hi guysJust watched a excellent speech delivered by general bajwa at munich.He have chosen the right ways to express the anger of all pakistanis.He is said we are paying the price what was sown 40 years ago and think about blaming us first for terrorism.Also he said it,s time for millions of afghans to go back to Afghanistan.I wholeheartedly support his stance to send all afghans to Afghanistan because they are right causing us more damage than any other country.Finally a big slap on the face of all afghan sympathizers protecting them in the name of religion.Namak haram traitors should not be called muslim brothers.It,s good thing finally we are learning from our mistakes of past and taking actions.