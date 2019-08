GENOCIDE WATCH: INDIA: KASHMIR ​

Genocide Watch is issuing a Genocide Alert for India Administered Kashmir. ​

Paks, it has begun.



This UN was just a cover. The War for Saving Humanity and destroying #FacistGanguRegime has started... might be slow at first...but it is going to be The Last War!



May God have mercy on us all!



http://www.genocidewatch.com/copy-of-current-genocide-watch-aler

On August 5, the Indian President revoked the Special Autonomous Status of India Administered Jammu and Kashmir under Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India. India has over 600,000 troops in Kashmir. Movement of people and freedom of the press are restricted. India has cut off internet communications.At the time of Indian and Pakistani independence in 1947, Jammu and Kashmir was a princely state with a majority of Hindus in Jammu and a majority of Muslims in Kashmir. During Partition, its Hindu Maharaja chose to remain independent. When Pashtun militias invaded from Pakistan, the Maharaja acceded to the Union of India and India airlifted in troops.Fighting between Pakistani militias and Indian troops ensued. India took a dispute with Pakistan to the UN Security Council, which passed Resolution 47 of 1948. It called for withdrawal of Pakistani fighters and reduction of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir. It also called for a plebiscite to determine Jammu and Kashmir’s future. The plebiscite has never been held. India and Pakistan both assert sovereignty over Kashmir. They divide the territory along the “line of control.” They have fought three wars since independence. Both nations have nuclear weapons.In 1984, Kashmiri Muslim youth began demonstrations for Kashmiri indigenous self-determination that were crushed by Indian armed forces. Riots destroyed Hindu properties in 1986; armed Muslim insurgents targeted Hindus in 1989; and in 1990, over 100,000 Hindu pandits fled from Kashmir. Human Rights Watch reported that 50,000 people were killed in Kashmir from 1989 to 2006. The Kashmir State Human Rights Commission has evidence of 2,730 bodies buried in 40 mass graves. The Commission reported over 8000 disappearances. The Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society said that by 2016, there were over 70,000 killings, most by Indian forces. Amnesty International reports that disappearances, torture and rape by Indian Army units against Kashmiri Muslims are common.Applying Prof. Barbara Harff’s risk factors for genocide, the following are early warnings of massacres in Kashmir:1. Prior genocidal massacres and continuing impunity for such killings;2. Continued armed conflict between India and Pakistan over border areas in Kashmir;3. An exclusionary ideology of “Hindutva” – India as Hindu nation – by Modi’s ruling BJP;4. Authoritarian military rule without legal restraints imposed by civilian Indian officials;5. Rule by a minority military force (Hindus and Sikhs) over majority Muslim citizens;6. Cut-off of communications and outside access by internet, media, and trade;7. Widespread violations of basic human rights – torture, rape, 2-year detentions without charge, arbitrary arrests and deportations of Muslim political and human rights leaders.Genocide Watch’s Ten Stages of the genocidal process are also far advanced:1. Classification: Hindu and Sikh Indian Army “us” vs. Kashmiri Muslim civilian “them;”2. Symbolization: Muslims have Muslim names (on ID cards), Kashmiri language, dress, mosques;3. Discrimination: Hindu pandits were economically dominant until 1990; BJP reasserted Hindu power;4. Dehumanization: Muslims are called “terrorists”, “separatists,” “criminals,” “insurgents;”5. Organization: 600,000 heavily armed Indian Army troops and police dominate Kashmir;6. Polarization: Modi and the BJP incite anti-Muslim hatred; social media spread falsehoods;7. Preparation: The Indian Army occupies Kashmir; BJP leaders speak of the “Final Solution” for Kashmir;8. Persecution: Kashmiri Muslims are locked down, subject to arrest, torture, rape, and murder;9: Extermination: Genocidal massacres occurred during Partition; since 1990, there have been at least 25 massacres with death tolls over 25: 10 of Muslims by Indian troops; 15 of Hindus by Muslim militants;10. Denial: Modi and BJP say their goals are to “bring prosperity” and “end terrorism”; they deny any massacres. No Indian Army troops or police are ever tried for torture, rape or murder. Modi’s takeover is popular in India.Genocide Watch calls upon the United Nations and its members to warn India not to commit genocide in Kashmir.GENOCIDE WATCH: INDIA: ASSAM STATEGenocide Watch has issued a Genocide Watch for Assam State, India, where millions of Bengali Muslims face losing citizenship status. A Genocide Watch is declared when early warning signs indicate the danger of a genocidal process underway.On July 30, 2018, seven million people in Assam State, mostly Muslims of Bengali descent, may lose their Indian citizenship and risk imprisonment in special “foreigner detention centers.” A process is now underway to “verify” the citizenship of all 32 million inhabitants of Assam state, which requires each person to affirmatively prove that they are Indian and not an “illegal migrant.” Beginning in colonial times, millions of ethnically Bengali Muslims settled in Assam. The 2011 Indian census put their number at 10.6 million in Assam state.At the urging of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist central government, Assam is updating its master list of “citizens.” Those classified as Indian citizens will receive new Indian identity cards, symbolizing their classification. Anyone not on the final “citizen” list will be presumptively declared a “foreigner,” subject to statelessness and indefinite detention.Assam’s Muslims are especially likely to be excluded from the “citizen” list as part of a decades-long pattern of discrimination. In advance of releasing the “citizen” list, the Assam state is constructing a new “foreigner” detention center to add to the six prisons already in existence. The word “foreigners” is a common term of dehumanization used to exclude targeted groups from citizenship and the exercise of their fundamental civil and human rights. Assam’s Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, has requested additional Indian government troops and police to arrest “foreigners.” This is the organization stage of the genocidal process. Propaganda against Muslims has polarized the Assam population.Like the Rohingya of Rakhine State in Myanmar, Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam have faced constant discrimination. Assamese ethno-nationalist independence movements grew in the 1970s, culminating in 1983 with the Nellie massacre of between 1,800 and 3,000 ethnically Bengali Muslims.At least 4.8 million citizenship applicants, mostly poor Muslims, do not have documentation -- which in many cases is missing after several generations. Another 2.9 million Muslim women can only provide a marriage certificate from their local government, which the authorities often dismiss as inadequate. Meanwhile the Citizenship Amendment Bill of 2016, expected to pass soon in the Indian Parliament, would offer relief to some “foreigners,” but not to Muslims, evidence of discrimination and polarization.Anyone left off the “citizen” list will automatically be classified as an illegal “foreigner.” The Chief Minister of Assam declared in January that “[t]he people who are declared foreigners will be barred from all constitutional rights, including fundamental and electoral.”Muslims classified as “illegal foreigners” can challenge their classification before Indian government administrators and, ultimately, special “foreigners’ tribunals” -- where they will be denied due process and will have no right to legal counsel. Those adjudged to be “foreigners” will be imprisoned – usually without trial -- in special “foreigner” detention centers, where they will be confined to their cells 24 hours per day, 7 days per week so they cannot mix with “citizen” prisoners. They will be denied recreation time, and no communication with their families on the outside will be allowed.This is a classic case of denial of citizenship in order to deprive a minority ethnic and religious group of its rights. It could become a prelude to another genocide like Myanmar’s genocide against its Rohingya Muslims. The parallels to the Rohingya situation are shocking.Genocide Watch is issuing this Genocide Watch as an Early Warning of potential genocide. In Genocide Watch’s Ten Stages of Genocide the situation of Bengali Muslims in India’s Assam State is now at Stage Seven: Preparation. When Bengali Muslims in Assam are imprisoned in “foreigner” detention centers, the situation will move to Stage Eight: Persecution, the stage immediately preceding full genocide.Genocide Watch calls upon the UN Secretary General, the UN Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and key UN member states to warn India not to strip citizenship from, imprison, and forcibly displace millions of Bengali Muslims who have lived their entire lives in Assam state.Genocide Watch petitions the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, who is overseeing the citizenship verification process, to order that lists of citizens and “non-citizens” be classified as State Secrets never to be released to the public. Release of the lists is likely to ignite genocidal massacres and a massive refugee crisis, in violation of India’s obligations to prevent genocide under the Genocide Convention and to prevent forced deportation under the UN Refugee Conventions.