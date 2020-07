Algeria on Friday received the skulls of 24 colonial resistance fighters which were lying in a French museum. The fighters’ heads were decapitated during France’s conquest of the North African country, and were transported to the European country as war trophie.French media will not show this to you: After decades in a French museum, the skulls of 24 Algerians decapitated for resisting French colonial forces were formally repatriated to Algeria on Friday in an elaborate ceremony led by the teary-eyed Algerian president.