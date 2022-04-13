What's new

Genocide Watch: Indian Muslims

With the recent rise in Islamophobia and hate violence in India, I am making this thread strictly to only share updates on incidents of violence against Muslims in India.
Again please don’t troll or even debate on this thread it’s strictly to document all the incidents against Muslims in India !
Mods can you please help make sure this thread stays as only documenting hate crime incidents in India and doesn't turn into a troll thread.

Did the Imported Government of Shahbaz Sharif make a Statement about Hindutva extremists in India yet????

If even 10th of this was happening in Pakistan against Hindus the Indian government would have been screaming Islamic terror Pakistan!!!
 
Clutch said:
If even 10th of this was happening in Pakistan against Hindus the Indian government would have been screaming Islamic terror Pakistan!!!
Hamid Mir, Dawn, and Express Tribune would be writing nonstop front page headlines.
 

