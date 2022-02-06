What's new

Genius American infrastructure project - The Vegas Loop!

StraightEdge

Jan 21, 2021
I came across this bizarre and stupid and simply moronic idea of modern American infrastructure - The vegas Loop, developed by "The Boring Company" by Elon Mask.
Original information of the project from the Mask himself - LVCC — The Boring Company
In short, it's a small 1.7 mile tunnel built by spending about 48 million USD. It's a small tunnel, less than size of those usually dug for metros, just enough to pass cars. Now it's just a tunnel where a fleet of 62 Teslas drive around moving passengers at a speed of 35 miles per hr. It's essentially a very very slow, one way, one lane loop tunnel where tesla taxis ferry passengers instead of trains, metros, trams etc.,
When Elon initially hyped his project, it was something like this futuristic vision - sample:

What actually happened is bunch of teslas running around in a small tunnel, carrying 3 passengers at best, with a driver, at a very very slow speed and estimated carrying capacity of just 4400 per hour.

Some videos I found actually did a much better job of discussing this topic, I will link them here:


I consider Elon Mask to be a genius, not because he's doing something great. But because he has been able to fool the american plebs and managed to get amazing fan following and media attention and using these sheep to build his own empire.
 
