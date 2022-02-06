Genius American infrastructure project - The Vegas Loop!

In short, it's a small 1.7 mile tunnel built by spending about 48 million USD. It's a small tunnel, less than size of those usually dug for metros, just enough to pass cars. Now it's just a tunnel where a fleet of 62 Teslas drive around moving passengers at a speed of 35 miles per hr. It's essentially a very very slow, one way, one lane loop tunnel where tesla taxis ferry passengers instead of trains, metros, trams etc.,