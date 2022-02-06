Genius American infrastructure project - The Vegas Loop!

StraightEdge
I came across this bizarre and stupid and simply moronic idea of modern American infrastructure - The vegas Loop, developed by "The Boring Company" by Elon Mask.
Original information of the project from the Mask himself - LVCC — The Boring Company
What actually happened is bunch of teslas running around in a small tunnel, carrying 3 passengers at best, with a driver, at a very very slow speed and estimated carrying capacity of just 4400 per hour.
Some videos I found actually did a much better job of discussing this topic, I will link them here:
I consider Elon Mask to be a genius, not because he's doing something great. But because he has been able to fool the american plebs and managed to get amazing fan following and media attention and using these sheep to build his own empire.
