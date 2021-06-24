Geng Shuang: China firmly supports Argentina's legitimate claims on the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands

Madam Chairperson:The Chinese delegation congratulates you and other members of the Bureau on your election, and will actively cooperate and support you in your work. The Chinese delegation also welcomes His Excellency Philip Sola, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, to attend today's meeting.The Malvinas Islands issue is essentially a historical legacy of colonialism. Colonialism has brought serious disasters to the world and left an extremely disgraceful page in human history. In the 21st century, the days when Western colonists do whatever they want are gone. At the same time, we must also realize that in international relations, colonial thinking, power politics and bullying that are in the same line are still manifested in various forms, and they are still seriously impacting the normal international order and seriously damaging the sovereignty, security, and development of relevant countries. Interests and political, economic, and social stability. The international community must remain highly vigilant about this.This year is the first year of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism (2021-2030). The international community should take necessary measures to maintain fairness and justice, ensure that all forms and manifestations of colonialism are truly put to an end, and continue to promote the decolonization process of the 17 UN Non-Self-Governing Territories, including the Malvinas Islands. The United Kingdom and other administering powers (Administering Powers) should earnestly fulfill their international obligations in accordance with the requirements of the relevant UN resolutions and protect the legal rights of the people of non-self-governing territories.China's position on the Malvinas Islands issue is consistent. We firmly support Argentina's legitimate claim to the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands. China has always advocated the settlement of territorial disputes between countries through peaceful negotiations in accordance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter. We hope that the UK will actively respond to Argentina’s request, initiate dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible, and find a peaceful, just and lasting solution in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.Thank you, Madam Chair.