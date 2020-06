I have noticed some people here have this wrong idea that Iranians are closer to Saudis than they are to us. Not that I care because we are still pretty distant, but just putting it out for this one Iranian guy who never fails to bring up Pakistani dna/genetics in every thread he posts. Anyways for all who are interested to understand from a scientific perspective, not just opinions, you can see the distances in the image below. I can add other populations to this tool (Vahaduo) if anyone wants.