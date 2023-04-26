Genesis of the Sudan Crisis

Bill Longley
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 15, 2008
- 1,659
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
#sag_analysis #sudan #redsea
Guest :Capt Adeeb uz Zaman Safvi(Retd)
Pakistan Navy
The current conflict in Sudan, which is taking place within the military establishment, cannot be oversimplified and covered up by the spin propagated by the western media. It is not merely a personal dispute between two long-time friends, Generals Burhan and Hemedti.
Guest :Capt Adeeb uz Zaman Safvi(Retd)
Pakistan Navy
The current conflict in Sudan, which is taking place within the military establishment, cannot be oversimplified and covered up by the spin propagated by the western media. It is not merely a personal dispute between two long-time friends, Generals Burhan and Hemedti.