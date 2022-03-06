Generations of Biharis were born here; we’ve to do something for them: PM Hasina

Generations of Biharis were born here; we’ve to do something for them: PM​

Generations of Biharis were born here; we’ve to do something for them: PM Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government plans to provide a better life for stranded Biharis in the country on humanitarian grounds, although the previous generation had opted for Pakistani citizenship after Bangladesh’s independence.

​

UNB, DhakaSun Mar 6, 2022 03:39 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 6, 2022 06:05 PMPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photoPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photoPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government plans to provide a better life for stranded Biharis in the country on humanitarian grounds, although the previous generation had opted for Pakistani citizenship after Bangladesh's independence."We want to see a human being as a human being. May be they didn't want to live here then, but where will they go now? Their next generations were born in this country. We have to do something for them," she said.Hasina said this while addressing an inauguration programme of road infrastructure and drainage system construction and development (phase-1) of the newly created 18 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation.File Photo: UNBThe programme was held at Kanchkura High School field of ward 44 under Dhaka North City Corporation while PM joined it from her official residence Gono Bhaban.Talking about stranded Biharis, the PM said that not only in Dhaka, Biharis are living in various areas of the country."They wanted to go to Pakistan and have Pakistani citizenship after Bangladesh's independence. But Pakistan never accepted them," she recalled.In this connection, she said that many organisations collected huge amount of money for them, but their fate did not change at all."They are now living in Bangladesh with their children and grandchildren. The living conditions are inhumane -- in congested spaces at Geneva Camps," she said.The prime minister mentioned that Biharis are hardworking and they are skilled in many crafts."I want to arrange good accommodation for them and engage them in jobs that utilise their skills," she said.She said that this cannot be done in Dhaka, and a convenient place is needed where there are industries or scope of jobs for them.PM also criticised the mentality of people in the country who think that life is meaningless if they do not have land or flat in Dhaka city."This kind of thinking must be discarded," she said.She said that communication system of the country has improved a lot."We are developing rail, road and air communications, people can easily go home after work," she said.Hasina said that with her personal initiative she identified a piece of 10-bigha land in Gulshan area where a playground will be developed."Nothing else, only playground," she said firmly.The PM again requested people of the country to maintain austerity in using electricity and water as the government is providing a huge amount of money as subsidy for these utilities."We are giving huge subsidy, this is all taxpayers' money," she said.She said that the government is providing the subsidy to improve people's living standards.Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam and Local Government Division Senior Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed also spike at the programme.