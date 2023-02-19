beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 54,790
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Generation Gap? Famous professor got his mike snatched, booed and reprimanded by his students in a high school in Hefei city, China
Feb. 18
A student walks up to the podim, snatches the famous professor's mike and started to reprimand the professor for being a "west worshipper".
"Money is the only thing in his eyes, he believes that studying is only for money, this guy is a total west worshipper. What do we study for? We study for the great revival and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" the student scolds the professor with a pointing finger.
In the end the student pumps his fist in the air and shouts: " My fellow schoolmates, let's study hard, for the great revival and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation".
The student's words and action win the applause from his fellow high school students and most students stand up and leave the auditorium in protest against the professor.
合肥教授宣揚崇洋媚外遭轟下台 學生高呼：為中華之崛起而讀書
今日（19日）一則題為「合肥教育名師陳宏友講座中被學生轟下台」的影片在內地各大社交平台傳播，引發網民熱議。據《澎湃新聞》報道，昨日（18日）
www.hk01.com
Last edited: