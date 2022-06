Reko Diq is a copper and gold mine in Chagai district of Balochistan province with a value up to $500bn. It holds about 5.9 billion tonnes of ore, making it the world’s fifth largest deposit of gold and copper. Click to expand...

As per this article the suspected Gold and minerals in the Reko Dik mines are worth up to $500 dollars. And this is from 2014 when Gold prices were much lower than it is today.