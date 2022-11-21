What's new

General's Election Pakistan 2022: Countdown begins

Who will be new COAS?

  • Lt. Gen Syed Asim Munir (Hafiz Sahab)

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • Lt. Gen Sahir Shamsad Mirza (Haji 2.0)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Lt. Gen Azhar Abbas (Haji 2.1)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Lt. Gen Noman Mehmood (Neutral)

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed (khuddy line)

    Votes: 3 42.9%
  • Total voters
    7
Whole PDM is against Faiz Hameed, and he was transferred multiple times in last year for no good/valid reason.

So naturally, Gen. Faiz Hameed seems the upright person fit for the CoAS role.

Progress, peace, economic growth comes with justice/merit.
 
Sahir Shamshad is a dubious character ,been right hand of Bajwa the traitor , If he become COAS ,you will see another Haji saab with continuity of current policy .

Gen Asim Munir ,personally i have good feeler about this guy , mystery for me why Nawaz shareef wants hime next COAS , Heard He is uprright office with no corruption history .

General Azhar is corrupt from head to toe ,he is one of member of Bajwa Gang Mafia ,but he is very cunning fox ,if he become next COAS ,You will see some changes in military establishment with somewhat soften approach toward all parties .

Gen Nouman Mehmood , what a gem this guy is , clean and honest guy ,No political affiliation ,true gentleman ,If He become COAS you will see futuristic approach in military strategy ,less political involvement .

Gen Faiz hameed , that guy has already missed the train ,No chance for him
 

